 

Vuwani turns focus towards building a maths and science future for pupils

2018-11-15 08:01

Pelane Phakgadi

One of the schools burnt during protests in Vuwani (File, News24)

One of the schools burnt during protests in Vuwani (File, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Vuwani is back in the spotlight, but this time it's for all the right reasons.

A R3.5m maths and science centre, proposed by Chief Nthumeni Masia of the Masia Traditional Council, is set to be established at Masia Primary School.

"Vuwani and surrounding areas need to be developed, and education is the first step in doing so," said Masia.

He said part of the aim for establishing the centre was for school children in the area to forget about the arson attacks which engulfed Vuwani during violent protests in 2016 and focus on building a future in maths and science.

READ: Vuwani school burnt in fresh protest over boundary line

SAME Foundation, which is leading the initiative to gather the R3.5m needed to build the centre, said the project would be a success and would bring about much needed academic resources to the area.

"The mandate of the foundation is to provide quality education to all," said the foundation's spokesperson, Tyron Pols.

"We have been in existence for 15 years, and we are yet to take on a project which we have failed to deliver... the area will have its desired maths and science centre," he added.

Masia said that in the quest for good education for young people in the area, appropriate resources and laboratories were necessary.

"The community has come to appreciate that the violence which was perpetrated [against] schools was not in the best interests of our children, and now wants to ensure that pupils have a better future, and greater access to better education", Masia added.

The SAME Foundation has taken on the challenge to find the required funding by March 2019, and have the project running by mid-year.

Schooling has been proceeding normally in Vuwani this year, with no reports of intimidation or violence during exams as opposed to the previous two years when Grade 12 pupils had to be bused to various locations to study and security guards had to be hired to watch over them as they wrote their exams.

ALSO READ: Catch-up plan for Vuwani students if shutdown ends

Violence over demarcation boundaries surfaced in 2016, leaving more than 30 schools burnt and some vandalised.

The demarcation issue is still being considered by the Vuwani demarcation task team and the Limpopo provincial government.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  good news  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

3 arrested for shooting Welkom man in his car in mall parking lot

2018-11-15 06:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Conterfeit goods confiscated in Tshwane by-law enforcement operation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 14 2018-11-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 