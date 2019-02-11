Vytjie Mentor finds support as she prepares for Zondo commission cross-examination

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has found support as she prepares to return to the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Monday.

According to a statement by the commission, Mentor will return to the witness stand to complete her evidence and be cross-examined by those who were granted leave to do so.

Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, as well as businessman Fana Hlongwane will cross-examine Mentor.

She appeared to be tired from all the preparation, posting a photo of herself on Facebook on Sunday with the caption: "Taking a little break from scouring through documents".

One wrote: "Vytjie remember millions of people who love you for your bravery. Stand firm girl and know South Africans have your back. Brave girl."

Another commented: "We all behind you, relax and state the truth, nothing but the truth shall give you power [sic]."

Offered ministerial position

In August, Mentor testified for almost three days before the commission.

She claimed in her testimony that she was offered the ministerial position of public enterprises by the Guptas at their Saxonwold compound.

Mentor told the commission that Ajay Gupta had offered her the post if she, in turn, would drop the SAA Johannesburg to Mumbai route, so a Gupta-linked company, Jet Airways, could benefit.

She also claimed that she was introduced to one of the Gupta brothers by Duduzane Zuma and that he was in the Gupta compound when she had the meeting with Ajay.

Previously, Mentor made a U-turn at the commission after she admitted that she may have incorrectly identified a man she was introduced to by Duduzane Zuma as Fana Hlongwane.

News24 reported that in a letter to the commission, Mentor admitted that she made an error in identifying Hlongwane.



