 

Vytjie Mentor finds support as she prepares for Zondo commission cross-examination

2019-02-11 08:42

Jenna Etheridge

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has found support as she prepares to return to the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Monday.

According to a statement by the commission, Mentor will return to the witness stand to complete her evidence and be cross-examined by those who were granted leave to do so.

Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, as well as businessman Fana Hlongwane will cross-examine Mentor.

She appeared to be tired from all the preparation, posting a photo of herself on Facebook on Sunday with the caption: "Taking a little break from scouring through documents".

One wrote: "Vytjie remember millions of people who love you for your bravery. Stand firm girl and know South Africans have your back. Brave girl."

Another commented: "We all behind you, relax and state the truth, nothing but the truth shall give you power [sic]."

Offered ministerial position

In August, Mentor testified for almost three days before the commission.

She claimed in her testimony that she was offered the ministerial position of public enterprises by the Guptas at their Saxonwold compound.

Mentor told the commission that Ajay Gupta had offered her the post if she, in turn, would drop the SAA Johannesburg to Mumbai route, so a Gupta-linked company, Jet Airways, could benefit.

She also claimed that she was introduced to one of the Gupta brothers by Duduzane Zuma and that he was in the Gupta compound when she had the meeting with Ajay.

Previously, Mentor made a U-turn at the commission after she admitted that she may have incorrectly identified a man she was introduced to by Duduzane Zuma as Fana Hlongwane.

READ: #StateCaptureInquiry: Vytjie Mentor does an about turn on Fana Hlongwane

News24 reported that in a letter to the commission, Mentor admitted that she made an error in identifying Hlongwane.


Read more on:    vytjie mentor  |  johannesburg  |  state capture  |  state capture inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Load shedding: No evidence of sabotage – Eskom spokesperson

14 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Rolex watch snatched at traffic light robbery in Sandton
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 9 February Lottery draw 2019-02-09 21:15 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 