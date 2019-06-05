 

Waitress's R20 000 tip 'reduced to R100' after patron's wife asks for refund

2019-06-05 14:12
Restaurant bill. (Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Restaurant bill. (Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A waitress at a Paarl pub was, on Saturday, given a tip of almost R20 000 – until the tipper’s wife asked for a refund the next morning.

On Wednesday, Netwerk24 reported that the patron at Breezy Hill had paid his bill of R379 – for several drinks, including brandy, whiskey and Jägermeister – and had included a tip of R19 621 to be charged to his credit card.

This after the man initially wanted to pay her R1m, the waitress told the publication.

The customer had not been drunk, she maintained, and she had checked that he was fully aware of how much money he was paying. She reportedly said the man had been speaking of how many people he helped and had claimed that he owned a number of farms.

The next day, the man’s wife approached the establishment’s owner, Andy Parr, and asked for the money to be returned.

As the money had not yet reached his account, Parr was able to reimburse her.

READ: Spur waiter who got R4 tip has big dreams after strangers donate R4 444

The woman then tipped the waitress R100.

In 2016, News24 reported on Obz Cafe waitress Ashleigh Schultz, who received donations totalling tens of thousands of rands after student activist Ntokozo Qwabe and his party left a note on their bill reading: "We will give tip when you return the land."

Earlier this year, a Spur waiter also received thousands after he was left a R4 tip from teenage customers who wrote on the slip that the money was "for hungry Africans", News24 previously reported.

Xolani Mbalo, who works at the Las Vegas Spur Steak Ranch in Hemingways Mall in East London, laid a crimen injuria charge against the three who had taunted him and offered him their leftover chips as he "looked hungry".

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Northern Cape Premier Saul keeps his promise, buys ambulances instead of cars for MECs

28 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Double winners in Tuesday's draw 2019-06-04 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 