 

Wall falls on 8-year-old KZN girl seriously injuring her

2020-04-11 13:23
Ambulance.

Ambulance. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

An eight-year-old girl is being treated for serious injuries in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital after a wall collapsed on her in Dalton on Saturday morning. 

"The girl's family decided to transport her to hospital and met up with ER24 paramedics and another ambulance service halfway there. 

"When ER24 paramedics stopped at the scene, they found the girl already being treated in the back of an ambulance," ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement. 

After she was stabilised, the girl was taken to hospital for further medical care.

Van Huyssteen said the circumstances surrounding the incident were not known. 

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton

