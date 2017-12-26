 

Wanted Glebelands Hostel murder suspect arrested

2017-12-26 14:30

News24 Correspondent

Glebelands Hostel. (Siyanda Mayeza, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Durban - A man, most wanted for murders at the notorious Glebelands Hostel and other killings, has been found and arrested, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

"Police followed up information with regards to the whereabouts of wanted suspects for Glebelands Hostel murder cases," Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said in a statement.

The man was traced on Sunday and, after a search, police found an unlicensed 9mm pistol in his possession and 15 rounds of ammunition.

"The man was linked to two murder cases at Glebelands Hostel," said Zwane.

READ: 'Illegal money' makes it easy to pay hitmen, Moerane Commission hears

In one of the cases, Tholakele Ngcangcatha, aged 30 was shot and killed at the hostel on August 3, 2017.

It is also believed that the arrested man is linked to other murders that took place in the Bhekithemba area.

Moerane Commission

He is to appear at the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, only for the unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The arrest was welcomed by KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major-General Bheki Langa, who said that efforts to ensure peace and stability at the hostel would continue.

"This is a great effort by police in tracing all those who were allegedly involved in these killings at Glebelands Hostel, making the lives of the residents miserable," said Langa.

The hostel in Umlazi, south of Durban, is infamous for scores of killings and is at the centre of the Moerane Commission in Durban.

The commission has been tasked with investigating the underlying causes of political killings in KZN, as the province accounts for the bulk of political killings in the country.

Earlier this year, News24 reported that a Public Protector report found that poor rental control by the eThekwini Municipality was to blame for the high rate of murders in the residential complex.

The commission was set up by Premier Willies Mchunu in October 2016 and began its inquiry in March, working on a R15m budget.

At the inquiry, the hostel was described as a haven for hitmen doing politicians' and criminals' bidding.

