 

Wanted man arrested in KZN for rape and murder, allegedly found in possession of stolen vehicle and gun

2019-12-31 18:39

Ntwaagae Seleka

(File, iStock)

(File, iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An intelligence operation has led to the arrest of a man who was wanted for rape and murder in KwaZulu-Natal.

The man was on the Mariannhill police's wanted list.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police received information about a 45-year-old man who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and stolen vehicle.

"The vehicle was spotted in the vicinity of Welbedacht West in Chatsworth."

As the man fled a building, police arrested him for the unlawful possession of a .38 revolver and five rounds of ammunition.

"Police also seized the vehicle which he was travelling in as it was established that the vehicle was stolen at Inanda during November 2019," said Naicker.

The man appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Monday and the case was postponed to January 6, 2020. He is in custody.

Since he is charged with rape, he cannot be identified until he has pleaded.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the team for the arrest.


Read more on:    durban  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Anti-social behaviour a key challenge for Cape Town's central business district

2019-12-31 18:03

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Bogus cops hijack truck near Potchefstroom
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 06:21 AM
Road name: N7

Cape Town 07:40 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Monday 2019-12-30 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 