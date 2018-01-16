 

Wanted suspect hit in shootout with police

2018-01-16 22:58

Tammy Petersen

(File, Supplied)

(File, Supplied)

Johannesburg - A suspect, who was wanted in connection with ATM and drop safe bombings, is under police guard in hospital after being hit in a shootout with police.

"Gateway vehicles, rifles and handguns are part of the exhibits that police have seized when a group of 11 gang members were arrested … in Kwa-Thema and Sandringham over the weekend," Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said in a statement.

"Eight of these suspects have been on a wanted list for the ATM bombing at Jeppe in November 2017. The suspects are facing cases for [the alleged] contravention of the Explosive Act, attempted murder, business robbery, possession of suspected stolen vehicles and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition."

Dlamini said a vehicle and two pistols were seized in Kwa-Thema, following the bombing of a safe at the local petrol station by a group of about 15 gang members, where a substantial amount of money was stolen on Sunday night.

"A quick police response resulted in a shootout and one of the gateway vehicles, a Nissan van, was abandoned at the scene. One of three suspects, who were arrested, was shot and wounded. He is under police guard at the local hospital."

Twelve suspects escaped in three vehicles with false registration numbers, he said.

"Eight other suspects were arrested at a safe house in Sandringham where police seized two AK47 rifles, two pistols and three vehicles - a Peugeot, Toyota Hilux and Toyota Aygo - on Monday.

"A safe house was raided by the police following the arrest of a suspect in Alberton for a house robbery. On questioning him, he led police to where other gang members were hiding," Dlamini said.

"After police arrested them, they were linked to an ATM bombing at Jeppe last year. The stolen vehicles found in their possession are suspected to have been used in serious and violent crimes including business robberies and ATM bombings."

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

