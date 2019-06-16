 

Ward councillor killed in shooting

2019-06-16 18:30

Sesona Ngqakamba

The man thought his daughter was an intruder. (PHOTO: Getty/Gallo Images)

The man thought his daughter was an intruder. (PHOTO: Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 59-year-old ward councilor was shot dead near eNgcobo, Eastern Cape on Saturday, police have said.

It is alleged that the man, who was councllor of ward 15 at Rasmeni administrative area, was on his way home after dropping off a passenger.

An unknown man then appeared and fatally shot him. He was found dead on the scene.

A case of murder is being investigated, police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said.

Mdleleni said police were following leads and have appealed with anyone who can assist with the arrest of the suspects to contact the cops.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land reform and private investment can go hand-in-hand

59 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One lucky Daily Lotto player strikes it big with R460 000 prize 2019-06-15 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 