 

Warm, humble and full of life: Remembering ANC veteran Dumisani Kumalo

2019-01-26 19:51

Kaveel Singh

Funeral programme for Dumisani Kumalo.

Funeral programme for Dumisani Kumalo. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Minister in the Presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has praised the work done by ANC veteran Dumisani Kumalo, calling him a larger-than-life figure.

Delivering a eulogy at the Methodist Calvary Church Halfway House in Midrand on Saturday, she said that many were shocked at his passing.

According to Dlamini-Zuma, Kumalo was capable of pursuing any career because of his educational background, articulateness and experience.

"But he chose to continue the fight to isolate the Apartheid government using one of the four pillars of the liberation movements, that of international solidarity."

Kumalo, 71, was most famous for being deployed to the United Nations in 1999 and returned home a decade later following the country's successful tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

Unshakable in maintaining principles of democracy

Dlamini-Zuma said he was in the United Nations for over a decade because he was unshakable in maintaining the principles of democracy.

"I have said he was larger-than-life, even in those cold corridors in the United Nations. His belting laughter could be heard across and beyond the walls."

She added: "Kumalo had inordinate interpersonal skills and the ability to befriend and unite either side of the negotiation table.  He was equally loved and revered by friend and foe."

She said that government delegations would describe him as a "strict and uncompromising task master who was a stickler for time and dress code". 

"He was known to seek only high quality from everyone, and once all work and tasks were completed he served the best meals and wine that side of the Atlantic, despite having given up the bottle since 1977."

Dlamini-Zuma said he was full of life, but also humble.

"He knew every security and cleaning personnel by name at our mission and in the United Nations. He was often inquiring about their families and their progress in life."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  dumisani kumalo  |  nkosa­zana dlamini-zuma  |  johannesburg
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Malema 100% behind coalitions, but only with parties backing its land policy

2019-01-26 18:40

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Thieves ambush, rob sleeping truck driver
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, January 25 2019-01-25 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 