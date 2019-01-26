Warm, humble and full of life: Remembering ANC veteran Dumisani Kumalo

Minister in the Presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has praised the work done by ANC veteran Dumisani Kumalo, calling him a larger-than-life figure.

Delivering a eulogy at the Methodist Calvary Church Halfway House in Midrand on Saturday, she said that many were shocked at his passing.

According to Dlamini-Zuma, Kumalo was capable of pursuing any career because of his educational background, articulateness and experience.

"But he chose to continue the fight to isolate the Apartheid government using one of the four pillars of the liberation movements, that of international solidarity."

Kumalo, 71, was most famous for being deployed to the United Nations in 1999 and returned home a decade later following the country's successful tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

Unshakable in maintaining principles of democracy

Dlamini-Zuma said he was in the United Nations for over a decade because he was unshakable in maintaining the principles of democracy.

"I have said he was larger-than-life, even in those cold corridors in the United Nations. His belting laughter could be heard across and beyond the walls."

She added: "Kumalo had inordinate interpersonal skills and the ability to befriend and unite either side of the negotiation table. He was equally loved and revered by friend and foe."

She said that government delegations would describe him as a "strict and uncompromising task master who was a stickler for time and dress code".

"He was known to seek only high quality from everyone, and once all work and tasks were completed he served the best meals and wine that side of the Atlantic, despite having given up the bottle since 1977."

Dlamini-Zuma said he was full of life, but also humble.

"He knew every security and cleaning personnel by name at our mission and in the United Nations. He was often inquiring about their families and their progress in life."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter