Warning over crocodiles after bridge collapses during flooding

Part of the bridge at Pinaarsrivier collapsed during a flood. (Picture: SAPS)

Police have cautioned motorists that the provincial road, R101 between The Carousel and Pienaarsrivier has been closed for traffic after a partial bridge collapse due to flooding in the area.

Residents have also been cautioned to be on the lookout for crocodiles in the area, after the river burst its banks.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the bridge at Pinaarsrivier had been flooded and part of the bridge had subsequently collapsed.

“This is due to heavy rains that fell in the area,” he said.

Ngoepe said nearby RDP houses and other residential areas in the vicinity had also been affected by the heavy rains.

“Crocodiles have also been spotted in the area and community members are warned to be extra cautious.”

Ngoepe said members of the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit, the K9, Disaster Management, Traffic and other Emergency services had been sent to the area to assess the situation.

“Motorists are advised to make use of alternative roads, such as the N1, which runs parallel to the R101,” he said.