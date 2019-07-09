 

Warrant of arrest issued for Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha after pair ditch court

2019-07-09 12:38

Kaveel Singh

Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for gqom-queen Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane and her partner Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo after they failed to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The couple were previously warned to attend court after they appeared late.

Appearing on behalf of the State, Ndoda January said the only outstanding item for the matter was a Family and Marriage Society of SA (Famsa) report after the couple agreed to undergo counselling.

WATCH: Mampintsha, Babes Wodumo agree to relationship counselling

Maphumulo's lawyer Pat Magwaza said he arrived late after he attempted to locate the couple.

"Unfortunately, I cannot find them. I was told they were at their home. I have not seen them or spoken to them. I cannot get hold of them," he said.

The court previously heard that both parties had agreed to intervention from Famsa. The organisation provides counselling, education and training for South Africans who want help with relationship issues.

Maphumulo was previously granted R2 000 bail. He was arrested after a video of him launching a physical attack on Simelane went viral.

The court ordered him to have no contact with Simelane.

However, since his previous court appearance, Maphumulo released a video on Instagram of a song called Khona Ingane Lay'Ndlini, in which it seemed that the couple had reconciled.

The video featured Simelane, alongside DJ Tira and Campmaster.

Read more on:    mampintsha  |  babes wodumo  |  durban  |  pinetown  |  crime  |  courts
