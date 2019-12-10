Warrant of arrest issued for paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale, anaesthetist accused of culpable homicide

A warrant of arrest has been issued for paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi.

Beale and Munshi are accused of negligence and face culpable homicide charges in connection with a routine laparoscopic surgery performed on 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed in October, at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic in Johannesburg.

Zayyaan's lung collapsed shortly after the surgery. He was taken to the intensive care unit but died not long after.

Zayyaan's father, Mohammadh Sayed, laid the charges in October.

After Zayyaan's death, Netcare launched an internal investigation into the incident, suspending both doctors in the interim.

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) also launched its own investigation after more families came forward with their own stories, claiming little ones had died, allegedly under Beale's knife, or were left with permanent impediments.

The investigation concerns allegations made by these families, who previously spoke to News24, to determine the magnitude of the case.

The arrest warrant, issued on Monday, instructs Beale and Munshi to appear before a court once they have been arrested.

Lawyer for the Sayed family, Rob Kanarek, confirmed that the warrant had been issued.

Beale's lawyer, Jeannse Albertse, also confrimed the warrant, saying he "has been requested to appear at the Magistrate Court in Johannesburg, on a date to be determined by the National Prosecuting Authority".

She added, "As previously indicated, Dr Beale stands ready to assist fully in any legitimate investigation into this matter by the appropriate authorities".

Munshi declined to comment, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) did not respond at the time of publication.



