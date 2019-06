Keegan Reddy, who gained some fame in 2016 when a fight between him and friends went viral, was killed in a house fire in in Seatides, north of Durban, on Saturday night, IOL reported.

Known as "Warrapen Keegan", Reddy was reportedly trapped in the house in Kallies Lane.

According to CERT Emergency Response Tongaat, its response team received a call from reporting a house fire at approximately 22:05 on Saturday.

Upon arrival, part of the home comprising of the bedrooms were engulfed with neighbours trying to douse the flames.

I was notified that at least one person was still trapped in the room," said CERTS's Nazir Sadack.

"Several attempts were made to gain access to the room to rescue the individual unsuccessfully due to the flames and smoke.

"Once the fire was extinguished, a sweep of the home was conducted by the fire department; sadly, an individual identified as 28-year-old Keegan Reddy - the residents' son - succumbed resulting from the fire."

According to the North Coast Courier, Reddy was reportedly the same Keegan who was filmed during a fight which went viral as "Warrapen Keegan" in 2016.

According to The Mercury, police are investigating the circumstances around the fire after neighbours claimed that they could hear people fighting just minutes before the fire engulfed the house.

In a video that circulated on social media in 2016, Reddy could be seen assaulting a man. The fight was then stopped by a third person.

