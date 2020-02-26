 

Was former police minister Nathi Nhleko interviewed for top Public Protector job?

2020-02-26 10:56

Kyle Cowan

Former police minister Nathi Nhleko

Former police minister Nathi Nhleko (Lulama Zenzile)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former police minister Nathi Nhleko was apparently spotted at the offices of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane last week for an interview for the recently vacated CEO post.

In a telephone call with News24 on Tuesday, Nhleko did not deny going for the interview and simply answered repeated questions by saying: "I cannot comment."

The Public Protector also did not deny that he was interviewed, saying that the process was confidential.

"The vacant positions of chief operations officer and chief executive officer are in the process of being filled. Candidates have been interviewed for both posts but no appointments have been made yet," Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said on Monday.

READ | Mkhwebane intent on destroying Public Protector' office, veteran official tells Parliament

"The Public Protector is aware of the prevailing speculation regarding the candidates and the shortlists. She is of the view that sharing confidential information mid-process about who applied and who didn't, who made the shortlist and who didn't, could jeopardise the recruitment exercise and prejudice candidates. The public will be informed once the process has been finalised," Segalwe added.

The head of the Public Protector's office in the Free State, Sphelo Samuel, confirmed knowledge of Nhleko's interview.

Another senior Public Protector source, who asked to remain anonymous, also said Nhleko was interviewed.

Former CEO Vussy Mahlangu left in late 2019, apparently for greener pastures, and former COO Basani Baloyi levelled well-publicised allegations of impropriety against Mkhwebane in court papers following her acrimonious departure. 

When he was police minister, Nhleko put his weight behind a report into upgrades at former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead, which absolved Zuma of any wrongdoing or liability for the costs.

Mkhwebane's predecessor, advocate Thuli Madonsela, reached a different conclusion in her Secure in Comfort report, in which it was found that Zuma had to pay for certain non-security upgrades.

During a press briefing in May 2015, months after the release of Madonsela's report, Nhleko revealed a new report that was intended to absolve Zuma, complete with shaky videos showing firefighters in action and demonstrating how a swimming pool, or the "firepool", would be used in case of a fire.

The soundtrack on the video was, bizarrely, a snippet of 'O Sole Mio'.

READ | VBS, Jacob Zuma and the ‘sham’ Nkandla bond he couldn’t afford

His report attempted to convince South Africa that an animal enclosure or kraal, which cost R1.5m, an 'assembly area' (R1.9m), an amphitheatre (R530 000), and a visitor's centre at a staggering R7.9m of taxpayer funds were "security upgrades".

"Accordingly the president is therefore not liable to pay for any of these security features," Nhleko was quoted as saying at the time.

The Constitutional Court would later disagree, ordering Zuma to pay a portion of the costs.

He covered the bill with a questionable bond from the now infamous and liquidated VBS Mutual Bank.

Nhleko completed the report after Zuma, responding to questions in the National Assembly, instructed him to do so. It was presented to the Cabinet.

According to Nhleko's People's Assembly biography, he holds a diploma in labour law and previously worked as a director general for the Department of Labour.

Read more on:    busisiwe mkhwebane  |  oupa segalwe  |  nathi nhleko  |  public protector
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH LIVE | Former SABC boss Lulama Mokhobo to continues testimony at Zondo commission

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Former SABC boss Lulama Mokhobo to continues testimony at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Epping 10:54 AM
Road name: Viking Way Eastbound

Eastbound
Maitland 10:17 AM
Road name: Voortrekker Road Westbound

Westbound
More traffic reports
R420K in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2020-02-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 