 

Waste picker's death a 'tragedy', says deputy minister Thomson

2018-03-25 18:04

Correspondent

Nswaki Mahlakwane, described as a sweet person, had been picking through rubbish at the New England dumping site since 2015. (GroundUp, Supplied)

Nswaki Mahlakwane, described as a sweet person, had been picking through rubbish at the New England dumping site since 2015. (GroundUp, Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Deputy Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Thomson on Sunday labelled the death of a waste picker, who was killed after being caught in a trash compactor vehicle, as a tragedy.

"I am deeply hurt to learn about Ms [Nswaki] Mahlakwane's tragedy. She had gone to the landfill site to fend for her family, just as she and many of her colleagues do on a daily basis," said Thomson in a statement.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after Mahlakwane, aged 57, died at the New England landfill site in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

"We are confident that the findings will help in bringing about some closure to the family and colleagues of the deceased," said Thomson.

READ: Waste picker killed after getting caught in trash compactor

Groundup reported that Mahlakwane was accidently knocked over.

Thomson said that the environmental affairs department recognised the economic potential of recycling, "with conservative estimates putting the financial value of the formal South African waste sector at R15bn".

Waste pickers also assisted with keeping the streets clean.

Thomson added that the department was in continual engagement with all those involved, "including the Waste Pickers Association in our effort to improve the conditions under which the waste pickers operate".

She extended condolences to Mahlakwane's family and colleagues.

Thomson also urged all waste pickers to put their safety first when conducting their work.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Summons for Zuma to be in court in April to be issued this week

2018-03-25 16:54

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Huge group gathers for Buchan as he prays for rain and saves gang leaders
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 24 2018-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 