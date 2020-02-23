 

WATCH: 1 woman killed after floods wash away cars on KZN's north coast

2020-02-23 13:11

Azarrah Karrim

Flooding has caused havoc in parts of KZN. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Localised flooding in Nonoti and KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, caused three cars to be swept off a bridge on Saturday, leading to the death of a 28-year-old woman on the north coast.

The woman's body was found in a tree.

"Unfortunately, a 28-year-old female lost her footing and got caught in the strong flowing water and was swept away," IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

Herbst said multiple calls were received about two of the vehicles that were washed away.

The police's K9 Unit and the National Sea Rescue Institute were also notified.

"On the teams' arrival it was established that three vehicles were washed away and that three occupants, including a child, managed to escape to higher ground."

"Approximately one kilometre downstream, with the assistance of K9 Dante, the female's body was located three metres up, in a tree," Herbst said.

durban  |  accidents  |  flooding
WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
