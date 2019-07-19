WATCH: 12 SANDF vehicles head out to gang hotspots around Cape Town

The second wave of SANDF troops deployed to assist the police in various operations on the Cape Flats re-entered troubled areas on Friday, with troops seen headed to what is believed to be the next operation in Khayelitsha.

Members of the army made their first entrance to areas in Manenberg and Hanover Park on Thursday evening - the first of what will be rolling joint operations with the police over the next 60 days.

Areas on the Cape Flats were quiet on Friday morning, after battalions had left the night before but, on Friday afternoon, another squadron was seen heading towards the Khayelitsha area.

At least 12 vehicles were captured on video at the corner of Giel Basson and Frans Conradie Drives in Goodwood, where the military barracks is based.

Deployment will be for 60 days, not 90

Police Minister Bheki Cele last week announced that the army would be deployed to assist in 10 areas in the city known for high levels of violent crime and gangsterism.

On Friday, Defence Minister Nosipiwo Mapisa-Nqakula gazetted the official notice regarding the deployment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had signed off on a deployment for 60 days, and not the original three months that Cele mentioned.

The period will be from July 18 to September 16.