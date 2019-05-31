 

WATCH: 2 shot dead after cops chase hijackers through Goodwood

2019-05-31 16:46

Jenna Etheridge

Two people were shot dead after police chased a hijacked taxi through the streets of Cape Town, resulting in a multi-vehicle crash in Goodwood, authorities said on Friday.

When police gave chase, the driver of the vehicle jumped several red robots and collided with other vehicles on the corner of Hugo and Milton roads, around 17:00 on Thursday, said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

"A SAPS member approached the vehicle and it is alleged that one suspect attempted to stab the SAPS member," said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Moses Dlamini.

He said eight shots were fired by that police officer into the hijacked vehicle.

Two men in their thirties were shot dead.

Dlamini said the taxi driver could have been one of those killed.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived to find several wrecked vehicles in the busy intersection.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that two men, who were found in one vehicle, had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene," he said.

Rwexana said seven people, including a child, were injured in the collision and transported to hospital.

An unlicensed firearm was recovered and two men, aged 28 and 41, were arrested.

They would appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court soon.

Ipid was investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    saps  |  cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Gym masturbator': Man set to appear in court on sexual assault charge

33 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Whopping jackpot of over R500k goes to one Daily Lotto player 2019-05-30 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 