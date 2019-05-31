WATCH: 2 shot dead after cops chase hijackers through Goodwood

Two people were shot dead after police chased a hijacked taxi through the streets of Cape Town, resulting in a multi-vehicle crash in Goodwood, authorities said on Friday.

When police gave chase, the driver of the vehicle jumped several red robots and collided with other vehicles on the corner of Hugo and Milton roads, around 17:00 on Thursday, said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

"A SAPS member approached the vehicle and it is alleged that one suspect attempted to stab the SAPS member," said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Moses Dlamini.

He said eight shots were fired by that police officer into the hijacked vehicle.

Two men in their thirties were shot dead.

Dlamini said the taxi driver could have been one of those killed.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived to find several wrecked vehicles in the busy intersection.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that two men, who were found in one vehicle, had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene," he said.

Rwexana said seven people, including a child, were injured in the collision and transported to hospital.

An unlicensed firearm was recovered and two men, aged 28 and 41, were arrested.

They would appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court soon.

Ipid was investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter