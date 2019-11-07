2 shot, more arrested after Cape Town mall cellphone shop robbery

Two people suspected of being part of a gang that robbed a cellphone shop at Mitchells Plain's Liberty Promenade mall were shot and arrested as police swooped on seven suspects while they were trying to flee, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said police had responded quickly enough to catch them all.

However, it was not before a shootout between police and the gang.

After the last bullet had sounded, two suspected robbers had been shot and arrested.



Seven suspects in total, between the ages of 20 and 40, were arrested, police said.

The incident is understood to have occurred on the east side of the mall near fast food restaurants.

The loot was recovered, as well as two guns. The two who were shot were under police guard in hospital.

Liberty Promenade general manager Brenda Bibby said the centre's security teams immediately notified the police when the gang hit at 09:30.

She said police had successfully disabled the getaway vehicle, and that all perpetrators had been apprehended.

"The safety and security of shoppers and tenants is of utmost importance to Liberty Promenade and we are working with the SAPS and security experts to assist with their investigation. The mall has been secured and is operating and trading as normal," Bibby said.

This comes after eight suspects were arrested, and three killed in a shootout with police in the Huguenot Tunnel on the N1 near Paarl on Tuesday.



They were intercepted by police, following a tip-off that they had allegedly been involved in multiple heists in Eastern Cape.

The group arrested on Thursday are expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court.



Western Cape acting police commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi commended the officers for protecting communities and catching the perpetrators.

The popular mall hosts many national household-name stores.