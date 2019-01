Three firefighters were injured as they battled a veld fire that also burnt down a house in Durbanville, Cape Town, on Thursday, city fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said.

"They sustained hand burns, face burns and stress injuries," said Layne of the blaze that razed one house and burnt surrounding veld.

"The fire is contained now," he said mid-afternoon.

Layne said the fire started in the veld surrounding the properties, and spread quickly to the thatched roof house.



"It is gone, completely," said Layne, of the thatched roof house.

Meanwhile, a former neighbour of the house that burnt down, ex-Bok and surfer Rob Louw, said the devastation to the area he lived in for 28 years before selling, was very upsetting.

"I hope they're alright," said Louw, who used to own the small holding next door to the house that burnt down.

Louw said people were calling him, thinking he still lived there.

He had seen that the garden of his old house was burnt, along with the trees the family had planted over the decades burnt down.

"All those memories gone," he said. That particular property is being prepared for development.



