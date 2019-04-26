 

WATCH: 6 dramatic videos of South Africa's heavy April rains

2019-04-26 22:50

WATCH: We want to live, we want to keep moving: Durban residents rebuild after flooding

As the first rays of sunshine pierce Durban following heavy rains and localised flooding, one resilient community is fighting the disaster with action. "It's not that we are not badly affected, but we are not going to give up. We want to live."

WATCH: Drone footage shows scale of plastic pollution on KZN beaches

Following the deadly floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal, large stretches of the coastline around Durban has been littered with plastic waste that was washed down the Umgeni River. Watch.

WATCH: Umlazi residents watch in shock as house collapses due to heavy rains

Sounds of disbelief can be heard as a house crumbles on an escarpment in Umlazi, southwest of Durban following heavy rains in the area.

WATCH: Drone footage captures Amanzimtoti destruction

Documentary photographer Joshua Rubin captured footage of the now-famous Amanzimtoti homes that were destroyed after rain and flooding hit KwaZulu-Natal earlier this week. Watch.

WATCH: Water flows into parched Beaufort West

Residents of the Karoo town of Beaufort West were overjoyed by scenes of water gushing towards the Gamka Dam on Monday following months of drought.

WATCH: Five die after heavy rains collapse houses in KZN

Video footage taken by Rescue Care shows rescue workers searching for survivors in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after multiple houses collapsed due to heavy rain in KwaZulu-Natal.

