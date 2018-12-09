WATCH: A day in the life of a route patroller and toll collector

As the busy festive season looms, bringing with it what is expected to be a heavy flow of traffic on the N3, those tasked with keeping travellers safe are getting themselves ready.

Two of those who revellers are likely to encounter on the national road are N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) patrol officer Themba Masango and toll collector Fedile Selepe.

So, if you find yourself running out of fuel far away from a service station, Masango will probably be the one who will come to your rescue. His role is to assist motorists who run out of fuel, have the misfortune of getting a flat tyre or need to be towed.

"We come across different things as well as people who allow us to experience new things every day as we help commuters with regular issues on the road such as overheating, tyre changing, etc at no cost to the motorist," Masango explained.

A typical day includes patrolling the Harrismith area close to the Free-State/KwaZulu-Natal border during a 12-hour shift. This entails observing the road for any obstructions and providing assistance to accident victims.

"I love that I meet new people every day. This job is rewarding - in order for you to survive this job, you need to be very strong and willing to collect knowledge," he concluded.

'Please treat us with respect' – Toll collector

Selepe, 27, has been stationed at De Hoek Plaza in Heidelburg since 2015 and will be manning one of the four booths as a toll collector during the festive season.

Finding a job at the plaza came as a blessing after she struggled to find employment.

"I studied office management, but when I couldn't find a job, I had to find a job here to support my child," Selepe explained.

Selepe said that they often dealt with travellers who were disrespectful.

"A lot of people come past here and do not take us seriously because they think we are not educated. Please treat us with respect because we are people with degrees. We just weren't afforded the opportunity to do what we studied so we have to do this," she concluded.

Commuters making use of the popular N3 route should expect regular roadblocks there during the festive season.

