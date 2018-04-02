 

WATCH: 'A tree has fallen' - Ramaphosa on Madikizela-Mandela's death

2018-04-02 22:49

Lizeka Tandwa

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with president Cyril Ramaphosa at Orlando High School where she will register to vote. (Mahlatse Mahlase, News24)

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with president Cyril Ramaphosa at Orlando High School where she will register to vote. (Mahlatse Mahlase, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A gigantic tree has fallen.

This is how President Cyril Ramaphosa described the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during a visit to the late struggle hero's home.

Ramaphosa fondly remembered his last meal with Madikizela-Mandela, saying that she was a tree that provided shade for the people of the country. 

He told journalists at the gates of Madikizela-Mandela's home that he spent an afternoon with her at Soweto's business hub, Vilakazi street, during election registration weekend in March. 

"My last lunch with her was a most memorable one here in Vilakazi street. I sat next to her and I was overjoyed when I saw her enjoying her meal. [I was] enjoying her company..."

READ: We will miss Mama Winnie’s guidance - Mantashe

Ramaphosa spoke about Madikizela-Mandela's contribution in creating Villakazi street as a business hub in Soweto. 

"The few businesses that were established in Vilakazi street were established out of her inspiration. She inspired a lot of the business people who are now doing business in this iconic real estate location in the world, were two Nobel peace prize winners [fomer president Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu] have their homes."

Madikizela-Mandela died at Milpark hospital on Monday after a long illness.

"She was one of those who knew that apartheid would be defeated even when people would have thought that she would weaken, [that] she would buckle under. Madikizela-Mandela never did and her voice continued to reverberate throughout the length and breath of our country," Ramaphosa said. 

He declared that she would have a national official funeral on April 14 at Orlando stadium. A  national official memorial service will precede that on April 11.

Madikizela-Mandela's grandson Zondwa Mandela said the family appreciated the support of South Africans. 

"We just hope and we pray that people continue to support the family and people allow us time to consolidate our efforts to gather as a family and the many stakeholders that we have here today."

The Madikizela-Mandela home was a buzz on Monday afternoon as many ANC leaders and well-known celebrities flocked to Soweto to pay their last respects. 

ANC supporters also came out in their numbers and camped outside the family home. Some neighbours and supporters were emotional as the crowd broke out into struggle songs. This is expected to continue for the rest of the week as politicians and ordinary South Africans come bid farewell to the woman known as the Mother of the Nation. 


Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

We will miss Mama Winnie’s guidance - Mantashe

2018-04-02 21:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 1936 - 2018: The life and times of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 31 2018-03-31 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 