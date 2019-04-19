 

WATCH: Aftermath of KZN church collapse that killed 13 worshippers

2019-04-19 13:10

Correspondent

A series of videos tweeted on Friday show the destruction at the Pentecostal Church building that collapsed on Thursday night in Dlangubo in KwaZulu-Natal. 

The videos, tweeted by eNCA reporter Siphamandla Goge, show the collapsed wall that left 13 people dead. Twenty-nine people were admitted to hospital following the incident. 

In another video, people at the church are singing hymns inside the damaged structure. 

News24 earlier reported that the collapse is thought to have been a result of perpetual rainfall in the northern part of the province, KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

Tragedy struck while a Passover service was underway, also resulting in six people sustaining serious injuries and 10 minor injuries, he said.

Provincial Disaster Management Centre officials were expected to accompany Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube to the site early on Good Friday to plan possible support for the bereaved families.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu has called for an investigation into the safety of the church, EWN reported on Friday. 

The premier also reportedly said the tragedy could have been avoided. 

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila told News24 that the department would issue a statement on Friday. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  building collapse
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN Premier: Church collapse tragedy could have been avoided

2019-04-19 12:49

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
SEE: Tonight's Daily Lotto results 2019-04-17 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 