WATCH: Aftermath of KZN church collapse that killed 13 worshippers

A series of videos tweeted on Friday show the destruction at the Pentecostal Church building that collapsed on Thursday night in Dlangubo in KwaZulu-Natal.

The videos, tweeted by eNCA reporter Siphamandla Goge, show the collapsed wall that left 13 people dead. Twenty-nine people were admitted to hospital following the incident.

In another video, people at the church are singing hymns inside the damaged structure.

News24 earlier reported that the collapse is thought to have been a result of perpetual rainfall in the northern part of the province, KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

Tragedy struck while a Passover service was underway, also resulting in six people sustaining serious injuries and 10 minor injuries, he said.



Provincial Disaster Management Centre officials were expected to accompany Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube to the site early on Good Friday to plan possible support for the bereaved families.



KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu has called for an investigation into the safety of the church, EWN reported on Friday.



The premier also reportedly said the tragedy could have been avoided.

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila told News24 that the department would issue a statement on Friday.





