 

WATCH | All smiles! Siya Kolisi, Ramaphosa exchange waves and fist pumps in proud World Cup triumph moment

2019-11-02 15:59
Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa lifts the Web Ellis Cup with Siya Kolisi of South Africa following their victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa lifts the Web Ellis Cup with Siya Kolisi of South Africa following their victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa was all smiles following the Springboks' successful victory in the Rugby World Cup final.

And this was never more evident in a touching moment between the president and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi moments after South Africa emerged victorious on Saturday, captured by ITV.

Shortly after winning the match, Kolisi can be seen getting the president's attention from the podium with a victory sign and a fist pump, to which Ramaphosa returns the love with a wave and a smile from ear-to-ear.

WATCH below:

South Africans across the country reacted in similar jubilation to the Boks' third World Cup victory post-democracy, adding to their 1995 and 2007 triumphs.

From Johannesburg to Cape Town to Zwide and even Dubai and Shanghai, Springbok fans united in victory as the hooter went off to signal the end of the game, securing a 32 - 12 victory over England.

WATCH South Africans react to THAT moment below:

- Compiled by Paul Herman

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  siya kolisi  |  rugby world cup 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I forgot about all the issues and just celebrated with fellow South Africans' - fans celebrate RWC win

2019-11-02 15:39

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Ssssurprise! 3.3m pregnant python rescued from KZN river
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Claremont 06:19 AM
Road name: Main Road

Dunoon 20:07 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners in Friday's draw 2019-11-01 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 