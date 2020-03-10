WATCH | ANC bigwigs say Mkhwebane must fall on her sword after 'embarrassing' court ruling

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane must do the honourable thing and step aside.

This was the sentiment shared among high-ranking ANC figures and the party's alliance partner the SACP.

On Tuesday, a full Bench of the High Court found Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had displayed a lack of understanding of the law and was reckless in her investigation and findings against Ramaphosa in her report into his CR17 campaign.

It ruled her entire investigation into donations made to his campaign to become ANC president in 2017 was unlawful and did not fall under her jurisdiction.

The report was set aside and Mkhwebane was ordered to pay punitive costs.

Mkhwebane has on several occasions been criticised by some in the ANC and its alliance partners for playing in the political field.

After suffering major losses in the courts with some of her

high-profile findings set aside, Mkhwebane is preparing to face the scrutiny of Parliament, which will look into her fitness to hold office.

Speaking to News24 shortly after the court ruling on Tuesday, SACP national spokesperson Alex Mashilo said Mkhwebane needed to do the right thing and lead by example.

"It is important for the Public Protector to retreat and self-introspect. Frankly, looking at the court judgments, particularly the scathing conclusions reached by the courts regarding her conduct and the manner in which she handled the affairs of the PP as an institution, she has to advise South Africans whether she is worthy of being in that office."

Stong action

Mashilo said Parliament will factor in recent court rulings when making its decision on Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

ANC Veterans' League president Snuki Zikalala agreed with Mashilo, adding that he was embarrassed by the ruling against the Chapter 9 institution. He said the judgment warranted strong action against Mkhwebane.

Zikalala added that Mkhwebane had allowed herself to be used in factional battles in the ANC.

"It's a damaging ruling and she has damaged the integrity and dignity of that office. It's clear that she is not fit to run that office and the courts have proved that she is not fair and impartial."

Head of the ANC presidency Sibongile Besani said the ruling affirmed his belief that Mkhwebane's findings against Ramaphosa lacked logical objectivity and played into the ANC factions.

"The Office of the Public Protector and its image has been terribly damaged, which speaks to her capabilities. This judgment shows that the good image of the office has been tainted. The facts are there to demonstrate that view," said Besani.

"Whether that goes to Parliament, we will leave that to the ANC to take a view.

"There was a clear agenda to tarnish the image of the president and thank God we are in a constitutional democracy. The courts of law have gone further to demonstrate that there was nothing criminal on the part of the president on that matter."

The ANC welcomed the judgment in favour of its president and called for an all hands on deck approach to the country's challenges.

Important platform

"We respect the independence of the judiciary and believe, in arriving at their own decision, they have considered all of the facts that [had] been presented," said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

He added the courts represented an important platform that allowed all affected to "ventilate" their issues.

Mabe said the end of this case meant matters affecting all South Africans could now take centre stage.

"This will allow us to move further forward because there is a huge task ahead, which the president of the ANC, who is also the president of the republic, has got to fulfil, which is the creation of jobs for the people of this country."

'All hands on deck'

He said there was an urgent need to turn the country's economy around.

"We are confident that at the conclusion of this case, it will now be all hands on deck, our focus on the national agenda is going to be reinforced so that we pursue what is primary to resolve the problems of our people on the ground."

When asked about the party's views on the Public Protector, Mabe said the ANC's national executive committee, which is its highest decision-making body, had not discussed its views on her fitness to hold office.

"There are parliamentary processes brought forward by opposition parties."

He added the ANC supported Chapter 9 institutions, including the one currently occupied by Mkhwebane. "We believe they must be given the necessary space to be able to discharge their duties."