 

WATCH | 'ANC will take you to jail' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he warned Jacob Zuma

2019-07-19 12:39

Jeanette Chabalala

Former president Jacob Zuma at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry. (Sthembiso Lebuso, Netwerk24)

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he warned former president Jacob Zuma that his own party, the ANC, would take him to jail.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Zuma's appearance at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday, Motsoeneng said: "I warned Zuma to move away… I said they are going to take you to jail, these people [the ANC], but he still loves them. It is fine." 

The former SABC boss said he had come to the commission to support Zuma.

"I am supporting him because, so far, there is no finding against him. He is not a criminal and a thief, but really, we must respect the commission," he said.

He also told reporters that he had left the ANC to start his own "movement" - the African Content Movement (ACM) - because he had become unhappy in the party.

"I left the ANC, but I didn't leave people that we have been here [with] together. There are many ANC people that we are still together [with] today, but I am not an ANC person.

"I have my own movement, because if you are unhappy, you move away."

"I have seen the deputy chief justice [Raymond Zondo] handling this commission [and] I think he is doing very well so far. We may have our own perception about what is happening, but so far so good,"  he said.

'You can't trust that woman'

Asked if he thought that the Zondo commission was targeting Zuma, Motsoeneng took a swipe at former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

"To be honest the former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, you can't trust that woman. You can't trust her, and I have experienced [that]. she misleads the country on many occasions, so I have seen her," he said.

Meanwhile, Zuma's lawyers have told the commission that he will take no part in the proceedings.  

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane SC, representing Zuma, told Zondo that there had been a breach of the commission's rules, adding that a crisis had been created because of a lack of clarity.  

He told Zondo that Zuma was treated, from the beginning, as an accused person.

