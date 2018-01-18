 

WATCH: Another 15 arrested in Hoërskool Overvaal protest

2018-01-18 18:00

Iavan Pijoos and Tammy Petersen

A police nyala is seen outside Hoërskool Overvaal school during the protest action on Thursday. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

A police nyala is seen outside Hoërskool Overvaal school during the protest action on Thursday. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Fifteen people were arrested outside Hoërskool Overvaal on Thursday for public violence and contravention of the Explosives Act.

This comes after protesters threw a petrol bomb at a police van.

The group fled the scene but were soon arrested by police officers.

READ: 10 arrested for Hoërskool Overvaal protest

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said those arrested face charges of public violence and contravention of the Explosives Act.

They are expected to appear in the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Protesters, mostly clad in ANC and Congress of South African Students (Cosas) T-shirts, gathered outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Thursday.

'Kill the boer, kill the farmer'

They held placards that read: "Away with racism. Sebono SA Maburu [boers' ass]".

Some were heard chanting: "Kill the boer, kill the farmer".

Protesters also barricaded the roads leading to the school with burning tyres and rocks.

Emotions ran high after police requested protesters to remove their vehicles that were blocking the roads.

"The white people blocked the R59 on Black Monday and you [police] did nothing. We will not remove our cars," one of the protesters told police.

A delegation from the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) met with school officials, police and demonstrators at the school, calling on all parties to act with restraint and ensure their actions were peaceful.

"The commission is heartened by the fact that the demonstration did not disrupt classes at the school, however, it did note the concerns raised by some parents about the safety of their children," said SAHRC spokesperson Gail Smith.

'I call on all boere to come in masses'

School officials apparently assured they would prioritise the safety of pupils.

In light of the petrol bombing, the commission was concerned about the impact of escalating tensions and strongly condemned any violence.

"The commission will continue to closely monitor developments at Hoërskool Overvaal," said Commissioner André Gaum. 

"However, there is a clear need for broader discussions on the transformation of the public education system, including on the issue of language policies at schools at the level of both basic and higher education. The commission intends to play a central role in this regard."

On Wednesday, a voice note started circulating, calling on all "boere" to go in their masses to protect children at the school.

"I call on all boere to come in masses together on 18 January 2018 to High School Overvaal," the woman, speaking in Afrikaans, said.

"I give instructions that we must protest in peace and that we will not stand for any enemy that tries to disadvantage our children, schools and language.

"Come let us demonstrate together as a people - we can stand in unity. Our children, schools and language are no one's punching bag."

READ: 'I call on all boere to come in their masses to Hoërskool Overvaal' - voice note goes viral as protesters gather

Read more on:    hoërskool overvaal  |  da  |  education  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Leave Zuma to Ramaphosa - Magashule

2018-01-18 17:44

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Police van petrol bombed, several arrested on 2nd day of protests at #HoërskoolOvervaal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:36 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Brackenfell 20:17 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, January 17 2018-01-17 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 