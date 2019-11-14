WATCH | Another tornado strikes KwaZulu-Natal

A second tornado touched down in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday afternoon, the South African Weather Service confirmed to News24.

Showan Marescia, a resident for 12 years in the area, took multiple videos of the sighting in the Jagersrust area just before 12:00.

"I was on my way home from work and turned into my driveway. There were calm black clouds most of the day. However, as I drove into my garage I saw this funnel. The clouds are moving in circular motion. I have seen it touch down a few times," he told News24.

READ | KZN schools ordered to send pupils home ahead of more severe thunderstorms

This is the second tornado this week, with the first wreaking havoc in eMpolweni, New Hanover, on Tuesday afternoon, killing two people and injuring nearly 20.

Marescia said it was the first tornado he had seen in the area.

"In recent times, we haven't seen a tornado in the area in at least the past 10 years," Venter told News24.

Marescia said the area has seen thunder showers during this time of year, but nothing as severe as this. "There was lots of dust in the area."



He said he was chasing the storm.

"I am definitely into storm chasing. When I saw it, there was a lot of excitement and fear for residents in the area. I am checking up on people and making sure they are safe."

Venter added that KZN is expected to experience more thunder showers on Thursday evening into Friday morning, with heavy rain along the coast, leading to flash flooding.

- Additional reporting by Adiel Ismail