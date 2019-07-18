 

WATCH: First SANDF troops seen entering the Cape Flats

2019-07-18 15:31

Paul Herman

Members of the army seen in Manenberg. (Screengrab)

The first troops of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have finally landed in the Cape Flats - with members of the army seen entering the suburb of Manenberg on Thursday.

Videos on social media show SANDF vehicles riding through Manenberg roads in Cape Town, while other pictures show individual armed soldiers walking through some of the neighbourhood's streets.

News24 understands that "everything is done" with regards to the SANDF's deployment papers – the legal process which had held back the deployment since last week.

Police Minister Bheki Cele announced last Thursday that the army would be visiting 10 troubled precincts on the Cape Flats in Cape Town, to assist with the fight against violent crime and gangsterism.

Having undergone mission readiness training since Friday, the troops were now ready to be deployed.

Earlier, at an unrelated army briefing at the Castle of Good Hope on Thursday, SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi smiled but was tight-lipped when asked when the army would be deployed.

However, the army's chaplain general, Brigadier General Monwabisi Jamangile, said he was "praying for the deployments".

This is a developing story. More to follow.

SANDF members

(Image: Supplied)

Daily Lotto: R144k jackpot goes to three players 2019-07-17 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
