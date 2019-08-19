 

WATCH | Bizarre find: 20 coffins discovered after residents 'raid' Joburg home

2019-08-19 12:00

Sesona Ngqakamba

Coffins. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Coffins. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nearly 20 coffins were discovered at a house in Orange Grove, Johannesburg, on Sunday, police have said. 

This after a "raid" was conducted by concerned residents. Houses were searched for drugs and other illegal activities taking place.

While the group was busy with their search, they came across coffins stored in one of the homes, Captain Kay Makhubele said. 

Makhubele said, after the discovery, the group called the police to the site. 

"When we got there, we found the coffins and took them to the police station. We will open an inquiry to establish how the coffins landed in the house," he said.

He added that the "owner" of the property had not been found and was still at large. Makhubele said a search for the person responsible for the house was also under way. 

It is unclear whether the coffins were used or not, but they seemed new, Makhubele said.

At this stage, there was no suspicion of drug trading and an investigation was under way.  

No one has been arrested. 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg ­  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Legal Aid SA employees to go on strike

2019-08-19 11:17

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One winner bags R490k in Daily Lotto 2019-08-16 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 