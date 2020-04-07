WATCH | Bo-Kaap the latest Cape Town suburb to host urgent Covid-19 testing

A testing centre for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Bo-Kaap in Cape Town. (Murray Williams, News24)

The historic suburb of the Bo-Kaap in Cape Town has become the latest to host urgent Covid-19 testing.

This is part of a rollout launched on Monday by the Western Cape government's Department of Health.

The testing centre is meticulously laid out in a City of Cape Town "civilian centre".

Members of the public enter the facility, and speak to health staff through a hanging plastic sheet - to prevent the spread of the virus.

READ | Law enforcement's role is to comfort and reassure, not to harm - Ramaphosa

Various steps then follow before reaching the testing tent, where heavily protected staff conduct the nasal tests.

Outside, the facility is staffed by members of the local community, including the Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch, which is formally accredited with the Western Cape Government of Community Safety.

The rollout continues across the province in priority sites this week.

Over the weekend, an 81-year-old woman from the historic neighbourhood died, after being treated for pneumonia and then testing positive for the virus, News24 reported the the Bo-Kaap Community Response Team said.