WATCH | Brazen 'looters' ransack Cape Town butchery, make off with carcasses

Footage shared on social media has captured people making off with whole animal carcasses from a butchery in Valhalla Park in Cape Town on Monday.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.

The apparent looting took place a day before South Africans celebrated Heritage Day.

In one video posted, people, believed to be residents of Valhalla Park, can be seen making off with whole carcasses from a neighbourhood butchery.

Some have them flung over their shoulders as they retreat from the butchery, while others are carrying the carcasses in pairs.

Other people are seen walking away with different grocery items from the store, and one person is even seen pushing a deep freezer along the pavement.

Valhalla Park ppl went shopping without money for “braai day” ????‍?? pic.twitter.com/lfkT6KxNde — Gayton McKenzie (@G_XCON) September 24, 2019

Another video on Twitter shows the inside of a store, with its aisles ransacked and people walking around inside the store carrying boxes filled with items.

Massive looting at the Valhalla Park Butchery pic.twitter.com/tdqxSPL9GV — Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) September 24, 2019

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that police were aware of the incident.

"The circumstances are being investigated and no one has been arrested as yet," said Traut.

Reaction on social media was swift, with some expressing their shock and anger at the contents of the videos.

It won't help being angry at the people looting this shop in Valhalla Park in CPT today. It was always going to be this way.



Be angry at the people and groups that conned you into a false expectation of a new SA. pic.twitter.com/Bibh0IYzgY — Suidlanders (@suidlanders) September 23, 2019

Valhalla Park butchery just now(yesterday). Looted by the community. This is how our own people break down our communities, for the sake of certain individuals.(from my Neighborhood group pic.twitter.com/LBg41TYUl8 — ButiSkomo (@skoma83) September 24, 2019