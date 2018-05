A Metrorail train pulled into Retreat station in Cape Town on Tuesday morning with at least two of its carriages on fire.



Passengers waiting for the train to arrive at the station were greeted by raging flames and plumes of black smoke coming from its carriages.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said a preliminary report indicated that two carriages were on fire at Retreat station. The train was en route to Fish Hoek.

"All commuters on board have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported. Our next priority is to switch off the high voltage overhead electricity to allow the fire brigade to extinguish the fire.

"Our teams are assisting to separate the burning carriages from the rest to contain damage as far as possible."

Scott said it was "far too early" to determine the cause of the fire. She said the cost of the damage would only be known once Prasa's loss adjusters had inspected the carriages.

'I could feel the heat'

"A further statement will be issued as we learn more."

City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Theo Layne said officials were on the scene.

Retreat resident Wardah Wilson told News24 that she was waiting her 08:30 train when she noticed something strange.

"I was waiting on my train to arrive and saw smoke coming out of it. I realised it was burning. I called security and he got help.

"I could feel the heat of the fire on the platform. Security evacuated the area and, within a few minutes, emergency services were on scene."

