A Cape Town motorist's quick thinking enabled her to evade would-be hijackers by reversing and smashing into other cars, after a couple of men in a Mercedes-Benz attempted to hijack her on Monday.

Video footage shows the woman's car approaching an intersection at Blomvlei Road, Lansdowne, before being cut off by a black Mercedes-Benz.

Two people can be seen getting out of the car, but before they reach their target, the motorist puts her car in gear and reverses into the vehicles in the next lane.

The suspected hijackers get spooked and jump back into their vehicle, before speeding off.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that attempted hijacking and attempted robbery cases had been registered for investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident was requested to contact Crime Stop on 089600 10111.