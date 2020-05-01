WATCH | Cape Town residents use projector to promote charities during lockdown

Every evening, two Cape Town residents play the South African anthem and project messages onto walls to promote various charities as part of their Project for Love initiative.

"[S]eeing the flag and hearing the anthem will hopefully remind people that we are in this together and it is going to be a long journey that will not be done on May the 1st. South Africans will all have to chip in and look after each other," says Armand Hough from Project the Love.

"We would love up our game every night and try to inspire people sitting in comfy Sea Point flats to help those less fortunate, provide websites where they can donate."

Aside from showing appreciation to healthcare workers, Hough said he and his flatmate wanted to remind a few people on the balconies of their building that the lockdown is not about not contracting the virus, but rather to slow down the spread of the virus throughout South Africa.

"It’s not about you, it’s about your country. The 8pm applause for the carers has been something to look forward to here in Sea Point. We prefer to see it as physical distancing, not social distancing. So being able to make a noise together for a moment every night reinforces that."

