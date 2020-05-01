 

WATCH | Cape Town residents use projector to promote charities during lockdown

2020-05-01 15:35

Every evening, two Cape Town residents play the South African anthem and project messages onto walls to promote various charities as part of their Project for Love initiative.

"[S]eeing the flag and hearing the anthem will hopefully remind people that we are in this together and it is going to be a long journey that will not be done on May the 1st. South Africans will all have to chip in and look after each other," says Armand Hough from Project the Love.

"We would love up our game every night and try to inspire people sitting in comfy Sea Point flats to help those less fortunate, provide websites where they can donate."

Aside from showing appreciation to healthcare workers, Hough said he and his flatmate wanted to remind a few people on the balconies of their building that the lockdown is not about not contracting the virus, but rather to slow down the spread of the virus throughout South Africa.

"It’s not about you, it’s about your country. The 8pm applause for the carers has been something to look forward to here in Sea Point. We prefer to see it as physical distancing, not social distancing. So being able to make a noise together for a moment every night reinforces that."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

GALLERY | South Africans head outside to exercise for the first time in over a month

Covid-19 tracker: All the latest figures as the coronavirus spreads in SA

SPECIAL HUB | Lockdown Day 34: Get the latest coronavirus numbers, news and helpful info

Warning: 'Solidarity Fund' WhatsApp offering grocery vouchers is a scam

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Just face it: No exercising or shopping without a mask

2020-05-01 15:24

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Timelapse: Capetonians flock to Sea Point promenade to exercise as lockdown Level 4 starts
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 16:08 PM
Road name: Spine Road Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 14:19 PM
Road name: TAXI SERVICES

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-04-30 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 