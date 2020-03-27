 

WATCH | Capetonians give coronavirus frontline workers a heartfelt thank

2020-03-27 23:40

Azarrah Karrim

Capetonians gave frontline workers a heartfelt thank you at 20:00 on Friday amid the national lockdown to fight Covid-19. 

On the first day of the lockdown, residents in the City Bowl applauded them for their part to battle the virus.

They applauded and cheered while church bells rang for medical staff, food and medicine delivery drivers, shop workers and everyone doing their bit.

In the video, people standing on their balconies cheer and clap above empty streets.

The lockdown was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week in a bid to contain the rapid spread of Covid-19.

On Friday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced positive cases in the country have reached 1 170 - the same day the first death was recorded.

