WATCH: CCTV footage shows kidnapping of Hannah Cornelius and friend

Two men captured on CCTV footage at a Stellenbosch petrol station, recorded on the night of Hannah Cornelius' murder, were identified by her friend Cheslin Marsh in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

The first video clip allegedly shows Vernon Witbooi, as identified by Marsh, walking into the petrol station to use the ATM at 04:00 on May 26, 2017.

Marsh and Cornelius were sitting in her parked VW Citi Golf when they were allegedly hijacked by Witbooi, Parsons and Van Niekerk.

Both Stellenbosch University students were robbed of their cellphones and bank cards before Marsh was stuffed into the boot.

A second clip allegedly shows Witbooi returning to the ATM with someone who appears to be Geraldo Parsons at 13:12.

Marsh said he recognised Parsons by the beanie and jacket he was seen wearing in the clip.

Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons, Eben van Niekerk and Nashville Julius are facing a string of charges which include rape, murder, kidnapping and assault.

A third clip, embedded below, captured by Battery Centre's security cameras, shows a group of men approaching Cornelius' car, which was parked behind a white bakkie, before driving off.

Their attackers then drove to a Caltex on the corner of Bottelary Road and Koelenhof Street, where they attempted to withdraw money from Marsh's bank card.

One of them returned to the car and banged on the boot, demanding the correct PIN.

Marsh explained that he had given them the correct PIN, but that they had used the wrong card.



Marsh and Cornelius were then driven to a remote, bushy area where the 22-year-old man was assaulted.

He said that the last thing he saw was two men holding bricks. He then closed his eyes and started praying.

When he regained consciousness later in the day, he sought help from the people in the first house that he saw.

Marsh struggled to testify as he choked back tears.

During a short adjournment to allow Marsh to compose himself, the co-accused were seen talking and laughing.

When Marsh returned, he went into great detail, explaining that he had scaled a wall and tried to enter the home through a sliding door.

Marsh was chased away, but eventually, Kraaifontein residents called the police to assist the young man.

He was taken to Kraaifontein Day Hospital and then Paarl Hospital where he was treated for a broken arm and deep head wounds.

It was later discovered that Marsh had lost his hearing in his left ear.

"I did not go back to complete my studies. I could not focus on what I was studying after the incident," Marsh said tearfully.

He has since completed his testimony and has been excused by Judge Rosheni Allie.

The trial is expected to resume on October 15.

