Chaos erupted at Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday evening after angry fans invaded the pitch following Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 loss to Free State Stars.

Chiefs were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday following their semi-final loss at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Angry fans stormed the field, started fires and hurled chairs in the venue, leading to the intervention of security police.

Police had to use teargas and stun grenades to disperse unruly fans. The protests subsequently spilled over onto the streets in the surrounding area.

Marshall security released a statement on Saturday urging the public to avoid the area.

"A public disturbance and protest action has erupted after a football game at Durban’s iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"Umgeni Road is currently closed to traffic in the vicinity of the stadium," it read.

Chiefs coach Steve Kompela has since announced his resignation from the club.

WATCH more of the chaos below: