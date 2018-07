What To Read Next

Several people were injured in Kimberley following a service delivery protest, Northern Cape police said on Thursday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi told News24 that chaos erupted when residents delivered their memorandum of demands at the municipal office.

"Police had to fire rubber bullets when chaos erupted. No arrests have been made yet," Mooi said.

Crowds of protesting residents marched through the streets over apparent service delivery issues and high tariffs.

They are also calling for the heads of certain officials within the Sol Plaatje Municipality.

According to ER24, three people were left injured following the protest action in Kimberley.

"ER24 paramedics were alerted to the scene after receiving reports that three people had been injured by rocks during the protest action," spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

"Once on scene, paramedics found that a man had sustained a wound to his head while a woman had sustained a fracture to her ankle."

Meiring said both patients were treated and transported to Mediclinic Gariep for further treatment.

"A third man was transported privately to a nearby hospital," he said.

Scenes on social media showed community members marching through rubble-strewn streets while black smoke from burning tyres enveloped them.

Police on the scene are keeping an eye on developments and are reportedly using tear gas and stun grenades, as well as rubber bullets, to disperse the crowds.





WATCH: Protesters march in Kimberley



Police had to use rubber bullets to calm the situation in Homelite outside Kimberley this morning. Communities from all over Kimberlley are marching to the Sol Plaatje Municipality demanding the resignation of some officials.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/AELv9Z1alQ — keith sayster (@sayster) July 12, 2018

Kimberley communities up in arms in front of Sol Plaatje Municipality. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/DH0QUatf59 — keith sayster (@sayster) July 12, 2018

Yhoooo Kimberley is lit guys!!! pic.twitter.com/hZFn1BxjJb — Lesego Kantani™ (@LesegoKantani) July 12, 2018

I knew this “peaceful” strike will soon go south...they now vandalizing Kimberley!!! It’s a mess in the CBD!!! pic.twitter.com/qEuw2dKxE6 — Refilwe Mekoa (@Nongkoolo) July 12, 2018

People are scattered all over Kimberley CBD as police fire shots. — Refilwe Mekoa (@Nongkoolo) July 12, 2018

Protests in Kimberley against Sol Plaatje Municipality have turned extremely violent with police shooting rubber bullet, stun grenades and tear gas to disperse them #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/mFhSWNqAvv — @NeoBodumela (@neobodumela) July 12, 2018

