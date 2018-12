Former president Jacob Zuma is becoming a regular on Twitter, posting a Christmas message to the nation on Tuesday morning.

In a video clip of just over one minute, Zuma says: "Christmas is about spending time with family and friends. It is about creating happy memories that will last a lifetime."

Accompanied by a violin rendition of "Silent Night" in the background, Zuma continues: "Merry Christmas to you and your families. May the closeness of friends and the comfort of home renew the spirit this festive season.

"It is the season to which one another joy and love and peace. May you feel the love...may all your special wishes and dreams come true. And may you feel this happiness all year round.

"A lovely thing about Christmas is that it is a compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together."

Zuma then urges South Africans to "buckle up" and be safe.

The clip had been watched more then 3 000 times by 08:00 on Christmas morning.

Watch it here.