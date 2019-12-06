 

WATCH | Cops caught on camera using police van for grocery shopping, probe launched

Police are investigating after a Cape Town SAPS van was seen being used for grocery shopping.

In a video recently posted by Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie, which has been viewed 53 000 times, a police van with "Grassy Park Visible Policing" on the side is seen in a parking lot.

The left rear tyre appears to be flat.

A man in a police uniform is seen pulling a trolley toward the van, with a woman walking next to him. A man and woman behind them help push two more trolleys.

The policeman opens up the back of the van, where suspects are usually held, and they proceed to load the shopping bags.

Mckenzie titled the video: "Black Friday special.... Call the cops and they still don't come..."

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that an internal investigation was opened as soon as Grassy Park management became aware of the allegations.

"All circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. Police vehicles are to be utilised for operational duty."

Some people registered their frustration because they had experienced shortages of police vans in their areas when calling for help.

Others believed the van was being used to load items for a police station, charity or year-end function.

Johan Rabie said: "They all could be staff of that station buying stuff for the station. Nothing wrong with that. Unless we looking for a fault."

Chris Swiegers added: "Some stations tee club/sport club feed the prisoners... they also collect money and give food to the poor old age homes in their aria... small stations in rural arias...[sic]".

