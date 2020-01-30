 

WATCH | Cops probe whether Durban officer was drunk on duty

2020-01-30 21:09

Kaveel Singh

A Durban cop who was allegedly drunk on the job will be subjected to a disciplinary process, according to police.

The officer, who is attached to the Isipingo police station, was caught on camera allegedly slurring.

In the video clip, which went viral on Facebook and Twitter, the officer appeared unsure of his surroundings. Onlookers told him that he was drunk, but he didn't respond.

Police said that an internal investigation was under way.

"There is a misconduct inquiry that has been opened for investigation internally. This is regarding his behaviour in the video," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Thursday.

