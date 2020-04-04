WATCH | Corona se p**s! Man arrested after bragging about 'doing tik' in front of Pretoria police station

A young man has been filmed seemingly doing drugs in front of the Lyttelton police station in Pretoria, Gauteng.



The man filmed himself driving around with another man he claims is his brother, bragging about how they were trying to score drugs and violating the lockdown.

"We scheme f*ck Covid-19, f*ck corona, ma se p**s, we aren't worried," the one man says in Afrikaans.

"This is my brother... jissis, we are driving around the streets, looking to score now!" he says as he shows his middle finger to the camera.

"God, I'm going to zoom in, there's a p**s police van in front of us. Ma se p**s, coronavirus, ma se p**s," he then says.

In the next shot, the man brags about taking drugs in front of the police station.

"I feel a p**s about corona, I'm taking tik in front of Lyttelton police station," he says.

In a second video News24 has seen, the man in the video identifies himself and profusely apologises for the strong language he used, and for not adhering to the lockdown.

'I'm sorry, I'm going through a lot of sh*t'

"I am a druggie, I use a lot of drugs," he says. "I also suffer from depression.

"The other day I took a video after I had taken tik and used horrible language about the coronavirus and the police. I apologise. It was during one of my drug outbursts. I didn't mean to mock the police or the coronavirus. I apologise again. I'm going through a lot of sh*t."

He says he was tracked down by private investigator Mike Bolhuis and has since entered a programme to kick his drug habit.

Bolhuis confirmed this with News24, but said the man had been out of touch with his team for the past two days. Bolhuis said the video was sent to him on March 28. The incident apparently happened the day before.

In a series of videos sent to News24 by Bolhuis, the man repeatedly apologises for his conduct, saying that he went through a period of heartbreak and suffered from depression and mood swings.

'Not a joke'

"People should realise that this is not a joke," Bolhuis said. "We work with the authorities and we want the penny to drop - people should take this thing [the coronavirus] seriously. People should follow the rules and respect the police."

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said a 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and charged with failing to confine himself to a residential property.

"People mustn't think that they can post these videos and post fake news and think they can get away with it. We have the capacity and capability of tracing them. If they want to do the crime, they must be prepared to do the time," Naidoo told News24.