WATCH | Coronavirus: Inside Free State's isolation site for potentially positive patients

As rumours spread regarding Thaba Nchu in the Free State as the site for quarantine of South Africans repatriated from Wuhan, China – the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak - News24 toured Bloemfontein’s Pelonomi Hospital, the province’s isolation spot for patients who test positive for the virus.

The virus has now made its way to South Africa, with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirming on Thursday that a patient tested positive for Covid-19 in KwaZulu-Natal.

For the South Africans returning from Wuhan, a quarantine area is still to be chosen, but there have been strong indications that Black Mountain Reserve in Thaba Nchu has been inspected as a possible site.

About 60 kilometres from the reserve is the isolation unit at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein, earmarked to quarantine and treat Covid-19 positive patients in the province.

The Free State health department took News24 on a tour of the unit and confirmed its readiness to fight the virus, should it make its way to the province.

Isolation unit at Pelonomi Hospital, Free State. Image Chante Schatz

At face value, the hospital seems run-down. However, a newer paediatric section with automatic sliding doors and better facilities, like a sterilisation port, is not yet in use and has been put aside as part of the isolation unit.

The unit currently has two patients infected with multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis but, according to Martha Molefe, Head of Nursing at the hospital, the two will be transferred to another facility should a case of Covid-19 be identified in the Free State.

Besides these two patients, the isolation unit is largely empty, only filled with unused beds and stocks of protective gear.

“We’ve got a ward comprising of 37 beds and we are ready for the coronavirus,” Molefe told News24.

“There are areas that are already prepared, and I have shown you the flow with regard to the patients coming in – how we will manage that.

“This ward is used for highly contagious diseases. Our readiness contains the cleanliness of the area as well, the equipment we have, and the staff we have. They are not staff we grab from outside, they are trained as to how to manage contagious diseases,” Molefe said.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak in January this year, the price of high-end N95 masks (fitted with respirators) has shot up to about R999 for a box of 20, according to Business Insider.

Pelonomi Hospital will use surgical masks recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to treat patients on entry. However, when performing “aerosol-generating procedures”, the WHO advises that respirators like the N95 masks be used.

Isolation unit at Pelonomi Hospital, Free State. Image Chante Schatz

According to the Free State health department’s spokesperson, Mondli Mvambi, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the national Department of Health have inspected Pelonomi’s isolation unit.

“We showed them what we have, and they will go back to prepare in the eventuality that we run out [of protective clothing]. They will go to all nine provinces to make sure that everybody is adequately prepared.

“When we enlist that support from them, they should be able to give that support,” Mvambi said.

Molefe also said there was constant communication between hospitals, departments and officials. There were also drills performed at the hospital in case a coronavirus positive patient is admitted.

“We are always trying to upskill our staff,” Molefe said.

Should a person be identified as having the virus, or if there is a suspected case, the patient will be “isolated on the spot” and the relevant authorities, including the NICD, notified.

“If the patient is highly contagious, that patient will be put in an isolation room with a single bed. If the patient has recovered or they are not highly infectious, we will put them in an open ward, but still observe the principles of infection, prevention and control.

“It is our responsibility to teach the patients how to manage that,” Molefe said.

The other hospitals in the country earmarked to treat patients testing positive for Covid-19 are Polokwane Hospital in Limpopo, Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mpumalanga, Grey's Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal, Klerksdorp Hospital in the North West, Kimberley Hospital in the Northern Cape, Livingston Hospital in the Eastern Cape and Tygerberg Hospital in the Western Cape.

Gauteng has identified three hospitals - Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, Steve Biko Hospital and Tembisa Hospital.

