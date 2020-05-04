 

WATCH | Covid-19: When 25 people are sharing a toilet

2020-05-04 08:58

Samuel Flans and Alfa Fipaza

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  lockdown  |  healh
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Various legal challenges to be launched against lockdown

2020-05-03 23:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Thulas Nxesi briefs media on lockdown level 4 back-to-work readiness
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Philippi 08:33 AM
Road name: New Eisleben Road Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 04:02 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-03 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 