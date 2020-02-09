WATCH | 'Customer' kills alleged robber in barbershop shootout in Pretoria

A man was shot and killed, allegedly by a customer of the Laudium barbershop he was apparently trying to rob on Friday night.

Spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said on Sunday that two men carrying guns entered the Al Madina barbershop in Pretoria, while another two waited outside.



In the shocking CCTV footage that has been shared widely on Twitter, the man can be seen entering the shop then appearing to pull a gun. A man, allegedly a customer, jumps out of a barbershop chair, pulls his gown aside and appears to open fire on the man.

People can be seen running for cover inside the shop as the shooting starts.



Masondo said five customers were in the shop when the armed gang arrived and started pointing their guns at the customers.

The other three alleged robbers fled when the shooting started.

The deceased had no identification on him. Police seized a firearm, and no arrests have been made yet.

Police urged people with information on the shooting to contact 0860 010 111 or their local police station Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted business robbery.

