WATCH: Cycling star Nic Dlamini breaks arm during scuffle with Table Mountain rangers

South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini suffered a broken arm following a scuffle between himself and Table Mountain rangers on Friday.

"What seems to have happened, the rangers were alerted of a cyclist that entered gate 1 of the Silvermine section of Table Mountain National Park without making any payment," SanParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli told News24.

"On investigation, they found the cyclist in question, stopped him and asked for the necessary permit which he did not produce. As per the law, that is a transgression which requires them to be fined or apprehended," he added.

A video posted on social media shows about four rangers aggressively shoving the cyclist in the back of their van.

During the scuffle you can hear the sound of what appears to be Dlamini's arm breaking after a ranger attempts to place Dlamini's arms behind his back.

"It is alleged that the cyclist became quite aggressive with the rangers, hence the scuffle. The arm may have broken as a result of him resisting arrest," Thakhuli explained.

The matter is currently under investigation while SanParks obtains statements from the rangers and cyclist.

Thakhuli has asked for members of the public to allow the investigation to be conducted and concluded before speculating about the incident.

"We are not going to speculate. He suffered a broken arm and a full investigation will ensue.

"We are calling on the public to act responsibly and not to make any speculations. Wait for the investigation to conclude and whoever witnessed it to come through," Thakhuli concluded.

Dlamini was taken to hospital by the rangers.

His team, Dimension Data, is aware of the incident.

"We are aware of a video in which one of our riders, Nic Dlamini, was involved in an incident in Cape Town earlier today. He's currently undergoing medical assessment after which we'll be able to provide a full update on what transpired," Dimension Data spokesperson Jean Smyth told Sport24 on Friday.

More details to follow