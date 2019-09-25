WATCH | DA to lay charges against FF Plus Limpopo leader over 'k-word video'

Marcelle Maritz, FF Plus leader in Limpopo, has been accused of using the k-word. She has denied the claim. (Supplied)

The DA will lay criminal charges against Limpopo FF Plus leader Marcelle Maritz, who is also a former DA councillor, for allegedly using the k-word which was captured on a video.

On Thursday, the FF Plus said it would investigate, while Maritz, according to her party, had denied the allegation.

The FF Plus in a statement claimed the incident "reportedly took place" five years ago when Maritz was still a DA member.

DA MP Beyers Smit, however, said that was "a lie", and the timestamp on the video indicated it was recorded "two years ago".

Maritz resigned from the DA in 2015.

In the video, a person, purportedly Maritz, was captured in a jocular conversation in what appears to be an office setting with two other women, one filming the video on a cellphone.

To laughter, she describes herself as a churchgoer. One of the other women asks if it is the Afrikaans Protestant Church (APK).

The women then respond: "Die kerk sonder k*** [The church without k***]."

Smit and Limpopo provincial chairperson Geoffrey Tshibvumo will lay criminal charges against Maritz on Thursday.

"The DA is of the belief that this horrific incident constitutes crimen injuria. It is also appalling that she would place such an indictment on the church," said Smit in a statement on Wednesday.

"Furthermore, we will be reporting Marcelle Maritz to the South African Human Rights Commission and we've already requested that the Limpopo legislature's ethics committee investigate this matter.

"The DA takes this matter very seriously as we believe that there is no place for racists in our society."

Smit said the DA found her racial utterances "abhorrent and unacceptable and we will not tolerate this behaviour in our democracy".

FF Plus MP Wouter Wessels said the party was informed of the DA's plans to lay a charge against Maritz.

"The incident reportedly took place about five years ago when the member in question, Ms Marcelle Maritz, was still a DA councillor," he said in a statement, which the DA has denied.

"Ms Maritz denies having used the word and, therefore, the leadership of the FF Plus will conduct an internal investigation into the matter to get to the truth.

"The FF Plus is strongly opposed to any form of racism from any side of society and will take strict action if needs be."

Maritz told various media houses on Wednesday she would not be commenting on the allegations, pending legal advice she was seeking as a matter of urgency.