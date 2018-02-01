 

WATCH: Dashcam footage of horrific truck collision on R59

2018-02-01 14:09

Mahlohonolo Magadla

PHOTO: Arrive Alive Twitter

Driving next to a truck is often one of the scariest things for motorists because of the fear of a possible crash.

A video of a horrific truck-on-truck collision that happened on the R59 in Redan, Gauteng on Tuesday, has emerged on Facebook.

In the dashcam footage that was shared by News, Accidents, Robberies & Incidents, a truck driver can be seen losing control of his vehicle and causing the crashing.

The footage also shows how the driver crashed into two cars ahead of him, before coming to a halt when he crashes into another truck. It’s unclear what caused the crashed, though.

According to Arrive Alive, two men in two separate vehicles are in a critical condition after the collision. The men, believed to be in their forties, were found entrapped by ER24 paramedics in their vehicles between the trucks.

ER24’s spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Watch the horrific video below:


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  accidents

